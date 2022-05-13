United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed reportedly died at the age of 73 on Friday

The country will now go into a period of mourning and various sectors including the Government will be suspending all work for three days

Reports stated that Khalifa's half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will mostly succeed him as ruler of the Abu Dhabi emirate

A United Arab Emirates state news agency has reported that the country's head of state, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed died on Friday, 13 May, at the age of 73.

The details surrounding the death of the Abu Dhabi emirate ruler are not yet known, however, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum will be the acting president, in accordance with the UAE constitution.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed reportedly died at the age of 73 on Friday, 13 May. Image: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP

According to a report by News24, Rashid al-Maktoum who is also the ruler of Dubai will be in an acting capacity until the seven rulers of the emirates meet and decide who will lead the UAE.

Khalifa was born in 1948 and in 2004 he was elected to become the ruler of the richest emirate Abu Dhabi and was also appointed as the Head of State.

His half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is anticipated to succeed him as ruler of Abu Dhabi. Mohammed bin Zayed has been the de facto leader of the US-allied UAE since Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014.

According to state media WAM, the country has now entered a period of mourning and flags will be flown at half-mast for 40 days. The private sector, ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will be spending all work for three days from Friday, according to CNN.

