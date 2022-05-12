Police in the Northern Region have arrested an official of the NPP for his involvement in a suspected illegal arms deal

According to police the name of Alhaj Shani Mohammed was mentioned by some three people arrested for attempting to transport both foreign and locally manufactured guns

Police say his arrest is to facilitate investigations into the matter as police crackdown on illegal arms deals that fuel conflicts in the north of Ghana

An official of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been arrested by police in the Northern Region for his alleged links with an illegal firearms deal.

Police say they arrested some three persons for illegally transporting an AK-47 rifle, foreign-manufactured pistol, and ammunition, and during interrogation they mentioned, Alhaj Shani Mohammed, the NPP man.

Police say the NPP official will be arraigned before the court in order not to flout his rights.

nMr Mohammed, who is an NPP North East Regional Chairman aspirant, has since been arrested to assist with the investigation.

According to a news report by Rainbow Radio, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Baba Ananga, explained that once the suspects have named Mr Mohammed as an accomplice, his arrest became necessary.

“He has to answer further questions, and he is still in our custody answering those questions. Looking at his constitutional rights, we have to arraign him before the court so that the court will give us more time to go into our investigations,” the report quoted the crime officer.

Illicit arms trade and chieftaincy disputes have made the newly created North East Region and a greater part of the Northern Region a conflicts red zone.

Since Wednesday, May 11, 2022, for instance, the Interior Ministry renewed the curfew hours imposed on the Bawku in the Upper East Region and its environs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective.

The renewed conflict follows the death of three peopole who were reportedly shot dead in a suspected ethnic violence between some Kusasis and Mamprusis. The new violence between the two groups started in the Old Kariama Market area of Nyatinga.

Chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area have been involved in a peacekeeping effort. Also, there is a total ban on the carrying of weapons and ammunition in Bawku and its environs by all persons.

