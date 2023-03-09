Wofa Atta, a Ghanaian hairstylist working in Belgium, has disclosed he won't recruit anyone who claims to be devout Christians

He fervently argued that many contemporary Christians have since lost their sense of wonder at God

On SVTV AFRICA, the hairstylist participated in an interview with DJ Nyaami, where he opened up about his business

A Belgium-based Ghanaian hairstylist, Wofa Atta, has stated that he won't hire anyone who calls themselves a follower of God even if the person is exceptionally skilled.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, he said workers who profess to be God-fearing would lose their jobs immediately if they did not live by the Bible.

Wofa Atta explains why

The famous hairstylist explained that many modern-day Christians have now lost their sense of awe for God.

Belgium-based Ghanaian hairstylist opens up about his work. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

"We don't care about or feel sorry for one another. Because of this, a lot of people are killing one another. God is unknown to us. Everyone who knows me can answer this.

''Even if you're good at your profession, I won't hire you if you want to work for me in Ghana and say you respect God. God did not impart that to us,'' he said.

Wofa Atta says many no longer fear God

Wofa Atta claimed he is a Christian and attended a seminary, but he still supports his opinions

"Observe what these churches are doing at this time. Many people no longer fear God. Therefore all they care about is making money through the church.

The hairstylist stated that he does not attend a church with younger members. ''We might need to return to our old beliefs.''

Kindly watch the full interview below:

German-based Ghanaian preacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that German-based Ghanaian preacher Evangelist Bright claimed that he asked his daughter's husband for one traditional shoe as a wedding gift rather than cash.

According to the preacher, he decided not to sell off his daughter and instead opted for the traditional slipper, known as an 'Ahenema' in Ghanaian parlance.

Evangelist Bright admitted to DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that he refused to give his daughter's hand in marriage after being asked to accept 10,000 Euros (GH¢133,632.25) as a bride price.

