Portugal's government published the official requirements foreign nationals must satisfy before applying for naturalisation

The conditions cover cultural knowledge, legal history, and financial independence, among other criteria

The length of legal residence required before applying varies depending on the applicant's nationality

Portugal has officially outlined the six conditions that foreign nationals are required to satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation, publishing the full details on the government's official portal.

Portugal explains 6 requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty Images

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The requirements span cultural, legal, and financial areas, setting a clear benchmark for what the Portuguese state expects of prospective citizens.

What Portuguese citizenship applicants must demonstrate

On the cultural side, candidates must show a working knowledge of the Portuguese language, national history, and state symbols.

They are also expected to understand the fundamental rights and duties tied to citizenship, as well as how Portugal's political system is structured.

A formal declaration of commitment to the principles of democratic rule of law is compulsory.

From a legal standpoint, applicants must not have received an effective prison sentence exceeding three years for offences related to terrorism, violent crime, highly organised crime, crimes against state security, or facilitating illegal immigration.

They must also confirm that no restrictive measures currently imposed by the United Nations or the European Union apply to them.

Finally, financial self-sufficiency is a firm requirement. Applicants must demonstrate that they are capable of supporting themselves without depending on state welfare.

Residency periods and who can apply

Before lodging a naturalisation application, a foreign national must have resided legally in Portugal for a minimum period.

Citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries or European Union member states must have lived in Portugal for at least seven years before they qualify.

Applications may be submitted directly by the individual or, in certain circumstances, by a third party acting on their behalf, such as a parent applying for a minor child.

Lawyers and solicitors registered with the relevant Portuguese Bar Associations are also permitted to file applications online on behalf of clients in specific situations.

Those eligible to apply through legal representatives include people who are or have been married to a Portuguese national for more than three years, individuals in a de facto union with a Portuguese citizen for the same duration, those who lost Portuguese nationality as a result of a declaration made during a period of incapacity, and people adopted by a Portuguese national either before or after the Nationality Law came into force.

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Source: YEN.com.gh