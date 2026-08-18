Portugal Names 5 Groups Exempt From Paying Visa Application Fees

Portugal's official immigration portal has published a list of foreign nationals who qualify for a waiver on the national visa application fee

The standard national visa processing fee stands at 110 euros, but five specific categories of applicants are not required to pay

Children under six and scholarship holders are among those who may qualify for the exemption under Portuguese immigration rules

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Portugal has published a formal list of foreign nationals who are exempt from paying the standard national visa application fee, offering financial relief to a defined set of applicants seeking entry into the country.

The Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the standard cost of processing a national visa application is 110 euros. Despite this, five specific categories of applicants are not required to cover that expense.

Portugal's immigration portal reveals national visa fee waivers for specific foreign nationals, including children under six and scholarship holders Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Portugal visa fee waiver

The exemptions cover a narrow but meaningful range of circumstances. Children below the age of six are exempt regardless of their nationality.

Descendants of citizens who already hold a Portuguese residency permit and who are applying through family reunification provisions also qualify for the waiver.

Foreign nationals awarded a study scholarship by Portugal are similarly exempt from the fee. Individuals engaged in highly qualified research activities, whether on a temporary stay or a residency basis, are included in the exemptions.

Patients and their accompanying persons travelling to Portugal under bilateral health cooperation agreements between countries round out the five qualifying groups.

What the exemptions mean for most applicants

For the vast majority of people applying for a national visa, the 110-euro processing fee remains payable and forms a standard part of the application process.

The exemptions are deliberately specific and limited in scope, meaning adults applying for employment, long-term study unrelated to a Portuguese scholarship, or general residency purposes will still be required to settle the full cost.

The publication of these categories provides clarity for prospective applicants, allowing individuals to determine in advance whether their circumstances entitle them to a fee waiver before submitting their application.

Portugal outlines job seeker visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal has a visa programme designed for people who want to move to the country to search for employment.

To qualify, applicants must satisfy requirements set by Portuguese authorities.

These include demonstrating that they have sufficient financial resources to cover their living costs during their stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh