Kylie Jenner has been left with a heavy heart following the trampling tragedies that took place at Travis Scott’s recent performance

Taking to social media to extend her feels, Kylie sent love and strength to anyone who has been affected

Kylie claims that Travis and his team had no knowledge of what was going on at the time, otherwise they would have immediately stopped the show

Kylie Jenner poured her heart out on social media following the horrific incidents that took place at her baby daddy Travis Scott’s recent event, where eight people died in a 'stampede' situation.

Horrifying footage has surfaced on social media today after officials declared Travis Scott’s 'AstroWorld Festival' a mass casualty incident. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: UGC

Travis’s AstroWorld Festival was held in Houston on Friday night, 5 November, and the unthinkable happened - people lost their lives. Footage surfaced on social media that has literally left the world in shock of them being trampled. Many more suffered injuries.

Taking to social media with a heavy heart, Kylie extended her sincere strength and love to anyone who has been affected by this sad state of affairs. Kylie promised people that Travis and his crew had no idea of the fatalities, thus why the show went on, reported Grazia.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kylie Jenner has spoken out over the weekend’s event on Instagram stories to share her condolences with the victim’s families as well as defend Scott’s knowledge of the fatalities. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

Travis Scott speaks after 8 die at concert, fans say there were “just too many people” at the event

Rapper Travis Scott is facing a lot of public backlash after eight people died and many more fans were injured at his AstroWorld Festival held in Houston over the weekend, reported YEN.com.gh.

According to reports by News 24, a sold-out audience of about 50 000 people rushed to the stage, crushing those who fell unconscious or suffered other medical issues in their path. The crowd was apparently encouraged by Scott, who called on audience members to ignore security and come to the front of the stage.

One 19-year-old festival-goer Hamad Al Barrak describes what took place:

"There were just too many people," said Al Barrak, who described chaos as he tried to buy festival gear. "People were up on each other. We were all pressed together. You felt like you couldn't breathe," he says.

Source: Yen.com.gh