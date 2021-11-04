A young lady has entertained many as a video of herself at a training surfaces online

She is seen at a place that appears to be a camp, marching right after one of her teammates

The rest of the team is heard laughing uncontrollably at the manner in which the young trainee was marching

A video has surfaced, which has taken many by surprise.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook page of award-winning Ghanaian presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, had a set of trainees being instructed to march.

One lady was seen successfully going through her turn.

The second lady, however, was seen marching on in a very unusual way.

A Recruit Causes Massive Stir on Social Media as she Struggles to March

Source: Facebook

Her team mates burst into laughter as they could not contain how funny the lady's marching was.

The post at the time of this publication has close to 90,000 views with more than 3,500 comments.

A few of the over 600 comments that were left under the post has been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

KayKay Amponsah commented:

Both legs be left ooh chai

Jones Click Walker wrote:

She would have been crying if denied body screening. Now see

Millicent Bio replied:

Shes Neva heard of 6th March I guess

Evely Aku Nyamadi wrote:

Please don't make me laugh

From Qwesi Wusu Menar:

this country De3, you can't be poor and stress at the same time ooo, this morning that I'm thinking of what to eat see how I am laughing

Frederick Nkrumah commented:

Amazingly they will be the ones to pass through bcos they have protocols. If not, this one alone should disqualify her

Source: Yen.com.gh