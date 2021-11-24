Adele had an emotional moment while performing on stage when her former teacher surprised her

The singer could not hold back her tears of joy as she hugged the teacher, lauding her for being the same since their days in school

The Hello hitmaker was so interested to know more about her favourite teacher and was delighted to meet her kids

Have you ever met a former school teacher who believed in your abilities, and if not, then you should probably plan to do so.

Teachers greatly impact their students, and there is nothing better than having one who believes in you, just like Adele.

The UK pop star was over the moon as she finally reunited with her primary school teacher, who left her school while she was in eighth grade.

This was during the An Audience With Adele concert in the UK, where the singer was sharing with the huge audience about the person who inspired her as a little girl.

Adele noted that there was a teacher in Chestnut Grove named Miss McDonald, who she never got to meet after she left to teach in another school.

Adele said McDonald got her to understand literature, which led her to love English and write lyrics.

The singer said her teacher was also a great street dancer, praising her dressing and incredible jewellery.

"She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that... And so relatable and likeable that I really looked forward to my English lessons," she said with so much passion.

Adele had no idea that the same teacher was in the audience and ended up realising once the crowd went into a frenzy.

Adele started getting emotional after seeing her walking to the stage, as she laughed and cried at the same time.

McDonald got on stage, and the two shared a warm embrace, with her saying how proud she was of her former pupil.

Adele said she did know that her teacher was coming, who in turn told her that it was supposed to be a surprise.

"You look exactly the same!" Adele said with tears in her eyes. "Are you still teaching or just dancing."

The teacher said she was taking care of her family, and immediately, Adele broke down again as she could not hold her joy.

The musician told her teacher that she had changed her life and even shouted at her mum, asking her if she could believe McDonald was in the house.

Adele asked for her number and told her that she still had her books when McDonald used to teach her.

The overwhelmed star allowed the teacher to return to her seat and even took a small break to retouch her makeup.

Everyone is bound to cry watching the clip.

Adele on new album

The powerful artiste recently revealed her record label stopped her from having a 15 minutes song on her latest album, 30.

She had originally intended one of her tracks, I Drink Wine, to be 15-minutes long, but the record label told her that no one would play that on the radio.

Adele told Rolling Stone Magazine that she had written the song for herself and her friend.

She had gone through a period where she had taken things very personally, and the song explains how she needed to change to be a better friend.

