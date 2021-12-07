Nick Cannon Emotionally Announces Death of Youngest Son Zen from Brain Tumor

Nick Cannon's youngest child, five-month-old Zen, succumbed to a brain tumour over the weekend

According to Nick, Zen had battled the condition since it was diagnosed when he was just two months old

The former Nickelodeon star revealed that he spent the weekend with Zen at a beach in California where they had fun together for the last time

Zen died not long after

Actor Nick Cannon has announced that he is mourning his youngest son Zen who succumbed to a brain tumour.

Cannon and spent this past weekend together for the last time before he passed on. Photos: Nick Cannon.

The heartbroken father shared the information on The Nick Cannon Show, revealing that the little boy's tumour developed around Thanksgiving Day.

"Ultimately, it was cancer in the brain and the tumour began to grow a lot faster. And so we knew that time was . . .," Cannon said, before breaking down into tears.

The 41-year-old Cannon added that he spent this past weekend at a beach in California where they shared a few last moments and held each other for the last time.

The five-month-old passed on not long after, Daily Mail reports.

Developed health issues at two months old

According to Cannon, Zen's health issues started when he was just about two months old when they noticed that his head seemed abnormally large but they thought he had a sinus problem.

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too, a Cannon head," the TV personality remembered.

He, along with Zen's mother, model Alyssa Scott, took him to the doctor who informed them that the toddler had fluid build-up in his head, known medically as Hydrocephalus.

The Mayo Clinic defines Hydrocephalus as the build-up of fluid in the brain ventricles which increases their size and mounts excessive pressure on the brain.

Further tests revealed that the young one had a brain tumour that required immediate surgery and a shunt to help drain the fluid.

Zen was a loving child

The former Nickelodeon star eulogized the little one as one of the most loving children he had encountered.

We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. He had the most beautiful spirit,” the grieving dad said.

Zen was Cannon's seventh child, the fourth of his children born within the past year and a half, the others being twins Zillion and Zion born in June and daughter Powerful delivered in December 2020.

