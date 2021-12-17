Popular Hollywood film director, Tyler Perry, was involved in a car crash on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The filmmaker reportedly got into a T-bone crash while he was driving home in his Bentley from Burbank Airport in Los Angeles

A female driver in a Honda Accord was said to have cut across three lanes and into Perry’s way, causing the crash

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular American film director, Tyler Perry, was involved in a car crash that left his Bentley heavily dented on Wednesday, December 15.

According to reports from TMZ, the 52-year-old filmmaker was driving home from Burbank Airport in Los Angeles when the crash occurred.

Tyler Perry was involved in a car crash. Photo: @tylerperry

Source: Instagram

It was gathered that Perry had been driving home through Sherman Oaks in his Bentley SUV when he got into a T-bone smash, The Sun reports.

TMZ reported that the other car affected by the crash, a Honda Accord, driven by a female, had cut across three lanes of traffic and the filmmaker ended up crashing into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, the female driver admitted to being at fault and causing the crash. It was also reported by TMZ that no one suffered injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

See a video below:

Tyler Perry reveals he pays his hairstylists N26k per hour

Actor Tyler Perry earlier disclosed he pays hairstylists on his set N26,000 per hour to work 10-12 hours a day doing hair.

The actor and film director was reacting to criticism about wigs shown on his series ‘Sistas'. He told critics to stop blaming it on him as he has no expertise in doing hair.

This is what he said:

“I want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please. I swear to you, these are the things I can do. I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know anything about it.”

Perry said he hires people to handle wigs and styling for his movies and shows and believes they are doing a good job.

Source: Yen.com.gh