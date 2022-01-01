People of Texarkana in East Texas were stunned to walk out and find fish 'raining' everywhere

The incident left many netizens asking questions as they shared their experiences regarding the rare occurrence

The city's Facebook page tried to explain the phenomenon, noting it is a result of small fish being carried and 'resting' in the clouds

Locals of a Texas Town were left puzzled after discovering that it was raining fish everywhere.

It was certainly something worth marvelling at. Photo: Amy Austin.

Source: Facebook

Residents of the city of Texarkana in East Texas could not believe their eyes on Wednesday, December 29, when they realised fish were falling from the sky.

The event which lasted a few minutes saw residents comment on the City's Facebook page as they shared their experiences.

In an interview with Fox 8 News, one resident, James Audirsch, shared the moment he realised fish were falling, noting that he informed his friend immediately, who denied something like that would happen.

He then affirmed that it is not a joke, only to realise that they were falling everywhere.

The City's Facebook page even joked about the incident, saying 2021 was pulling tricks while also explaining the incident.

Not anything new

According to the post, animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water creatures like frogs, crabs, and fish are swept up in waterspouts of drafts that occurs on the surface of the earth.

These can travel for a while in a cloud, and eventually, they get released when the cloud releases water during rain, bringing the animals down with them.

According to People, the event is rare but similar incidents have taken place elsewhere.

Puppy born with six legs

In another rare occurrence, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a puppy left many baffled after it was born with six legs.

The puppy surprised a host of veterinaries in America after it happened to be unique in a litter, of more than eight pups, in which it was born.

The puppy is a progeny of two different breeds, Border Collie and Australian shepherd, the vets that attended to it attributing its unusual appearance to some kind of miracle.

"This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally, she has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has with her combination of congenital conditions. You might notice she looks a little different - 6 legs!" a vet in Neel Vet Hospital said.

The special puppy was born naturally on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, along with its eight brothers and sisters in Oklahoma during a big snowstorm as narrated by the lead vet at Neel Veterinary Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh