What is a festive season without the sharing of love through gifts that make people happy? Days before and after Christmas, people demonstrated true love with their resources.

One of these people went as far as interacting with strangers on the road so that his giving can touch the lives of people he did not know.

The individuals all gave happiness to people in their own capacities. Photo source: @guardiannigeria, @lordzeus101, Facebook/Oluyemi Olawaiye

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at four instances where many got the gifts they were not expecting.

1. Policeman gives out bags of rice

A Nigerian policeman surprised many people when he went on the road and stopped a random keke.

After he had stopped the driver and his passengers, he asked how their Christmas went. They answered, wondering what was going on. When he gave them bags of rice, they could not believe it.

2. Fire service members visit late colleague's family

A widow went online to narrate how her late husband's colleagues have been visiting each Christmas to show love to her and her son.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the men brought gifts for the son and also spent quality time with him.

3. Man gives phone and bundles of cash to lady

A young man who had an encounter with a petrol attendant in the past narrated how the lady offered to pay for his fuel despite not knowing him.

When they took a photo together, the lady asked the man to keep it on his phone until she has enough to buy a device. The man returned to her on Christmas Eve and blessed her with a new smartphone and bundles of cash.

4. Mn buys things for orphanage

A Nigerian man took out time and donated beds and foodstuffs to an orphanage home. Some of the items Oluyemi donated were bags of rice, tubers of yam, a ram, and kegs of oil.

The children all looked happy and excited to get the gifts he gave to them. The man also presented tens of student mattresses.

Let's make it every day

While such acts of kindness are good, it is necessary to know that showing care to those who need it around us should not be limited to the festive season.

We could cultivate the habit of lending a helping hand. For instance, free lunch to a random homeless person would go a long way.

Man gives out food and money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man, Roland Ochard, showed that humanity is all about giving oneself to make our society better.

In a post that went viral, the young Nigerian was pictured preparing the food he planned to give out to people who lack it.

What got people's attention more was not just the food but that the giver placed the sum of N200 note on each plate of meal to show that he does not only want to feed them but is also interested in enriching their pockets.

