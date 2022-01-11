Kanye West has been accused of creating plans to match those of Kim Kardashian and her new lover, Pete Davidson

The rapper is said to have flown to Miami on New Year's Eve, expecting his ex-wife and her boyfriend to be in the same town

The Graduation crooner was also reported to have been planning for a vacation in the same country that Kim and Davidson were to travel to

US rapper Kanye West is currently experiencing the saying, 'You never know what you've got till it's gone'.

This is after reports he is still pursuing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian despite already being in a relationship with actress Julia Fox.

According to Page Six, Kanye has been deliberately showing up where his baby mama is set to appear, a pattern that has left many asking questions.

It is reported that on New Year's Eve, Kanye flew to Miami, US, where Kim's current boyfriend Pete Davidson was to perform, but Kim opted to stay home.

Sources also revealed that when Kanye learnt Kim and Davidson were recently planning a vacation in the Dominican Republic, he was heard talking about going there.

Unfortunately, the 41-year-old changed her vacation destination to the Bahamas.

Kanye is said to have met Fox in Miami and has been flaunting their relationship to level up with his ex.

Kanye tags along photographer

The Donda rapper is even said to be to document his life.

According to Page Six, there are sources close to the rapper stating he and Fox may be working on a project together, hence why he keeps being trailed by his photographer.

However, other sources claim Kanye has noticed he has such an incredible life and is meeting many key people and is therefore documenting that in photos, which he may use for a personal project someday.

Kanye buys house next to Kim's

Kanye also took a radical step to ensure he is close to Kim and their four children, North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago, with the recent happenings.

TMZ reported that the Yeezy founder splashed out KSh 508 million on a home across the street from where Kim lives.

The house boasts five bedrooms, a swimming pool and a stable for horses.

Kanye reportedly paid KSh 47 million over the asking price.

