Cardi B Gifts Rapper Hubby Offset GHC12 Million on His 30th Birthday

Cardi B surprised her husband Offset with a GHC12 Million cheque as he marked turning 30 years old

During the celebrations attended by Kanye West, The Game and other rappers, Cardi said the money was for a business Offset was working on

The two are known for going all the way for each other, as Offset gifted her a house on her birthday

Migos rapper Offset has gotten a cash gift from his wife Cardi B as he marked his 30th birthday.

Offset received GHC12 Million from Cardi B on his birthday. Photos: Cardi B.

The rapper joined the third floor on December 14, and on Wednesday, December 22, Cardi celebrated him in a special way.

Cheque

She cut the father of her two children GHC12 Million cheque during a fun night out.

The celebrations depicted Offset wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, and Cardi's chest glistened with a giant Playboy bunny chain.

TMZ reports that Cardi said the GHC12 Million as seed money for a business venture he plans to launch in 2022.

The celebrations were attended by fellow rappers Kanye West, The Game, Takeoff, French Montana and Quavo.

Cardi gets a house

Cardi and Offset give each other expensive gifts, as was the case during her birthday.

He gifted her a new house in the Dominican Republic, where her family hails from.

Cardi's new house is said to be in a secluded spot surrounded by palm trees and has a swimming pool on the roof.

Offset interrupted his wife's show when he took to the stage to unveil the gift.

Rolls Royce

The previous year, the Clout rapper bought his wife a custom Rolls-Royce as she turned 28.

Cardi was marking her big day in Las Vegas, Nevada, since she could not hold a party in Los Angeles which had been under COVID-19 restrictions.

During her celebration, Offset showed up with a custom-made Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a gift for Cardi, making her smile.

The car, with a black exterior and brown interior, had a baby seat installed, which was meant for their two-year-old daughter Kulture.

Guests at the party could be heard shouting "black love" as a band played the instrumentals to her song WAP, which could be heard in the background.

