Julia Fox unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and deleted photos of herself with boyfriend rapper from her page

The social media moves raised eyebrows as internet users speculated that the two lovebirds had called it quits

The actress has clarified that decision did not signify that she and Ye had parted ways

Actress Julia Fox and Kanye West are still going strong.

Julia Fox and Kanye West are still dating. Photo: Julia Fox.

According to Page Six, a source close to the actress said Fox's recent decision to delete her Instagram pics with the rapper and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts has nothing to do with the status of their relationship.

“She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” the insider said.

Fox deleting spree caused a stir on social media over the weekend, with many fans speculating that she and West, 44, may have called it quits amid his ongoing drama with Kardashian.

Fox explains her reason

On Sunday, February 6, the “Uncut Gems” star, took to Instagram Stories to explain her recent actions.

“Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in,” she said.

Fox says she’s dated billionaires before Kanye

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh the beauty reacted to fans claims that her relationship with Kanye is all for clout.

This was after the actress received a lot of criticism regarding the love affair, with some even claiming she might be in for money or fame.

In one of her episodes of the Forbidden Fruits podcast with Niki Takesh, Fox noted what people have been saying about it and gave her honest opinion.

The actress said she had dated billionaires her entire adult life, adding: "Let's keep it real".

Despite admitting to being an attention seeker in the past, Fox said she is past that, and all she cares about now is creating art and putting things into the world.

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less," the actress said.

