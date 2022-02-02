A woman, Lindsay Hay, said that having her quadruplets three years ago was a tough one as doctors asked her to abort the pregnancy

Lindsay refused to do so in hope that God will help her pull through whatever risk the doctors saw

Sharing a video of the children playing at the beach, people congratulated her on her bundles of joy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman, Lindsay Hay, who was pregnant with four children at once was advised by her doctor to terminate the pregnancy because of foreseen medical risks.

As an alternative, the woman was asked to reduce the babies to two at least. The woman said that despite the pressure to do so, God gave her the strength to keep going on.

Many people were inspired by Lindsay Hay's story. Photo source: @heylindsay

Source: Instagram

I got helped

Lindsay stated that she could not imagine not having her four babies by her side. She revealed that though the risks were scary, she is grateful for the team of medical experts who helped her pull through.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Three years after her ordeal, the woman made a short video of the kids all playing together at a beach shore. She said:

“My miracle babies, you are so fiercely loved and I will always do my best to protect you.”

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

What a miracle

gardnerquadsquad said:

"Love love love this! Thank you gif sharing your faith! God is everything

takingcarababies said:

"Beautiful! Thank you for sharing."

martinna.bella said:

"I always say they are miracles. I don't know how doctors suggest picking only 2 out of 4 Thank God they are all healthy and happy."

darylanndenner said:

"Can you even imagine?! they are miracles! Love this so much!"

bresheppard said:

"This is so incredible what a beautiful testimony and story!"

Woman welcomes baby after 18 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian woman finally gave birth after waiting for 18 years. Photos of the new mum and her child were shared on Facebook.

In the photos, joy was written all over the woman's face as she held her baby in her arm while relaxing on the bed.

Reacting to the good news, a Nigerian woman identified as Robiat Iyabode Hamzat took to the comment section to celebrate with the new mum.

Robiat simply wrote:

"Congratulations ma."

Source: YEN.com.gh