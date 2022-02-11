A Black couple has celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in a classy ceremony organised by their granddaughter, KeAira Chantell

Mattie Mae Griffin and Willie David Gamble officially tied the knot to become husband and wife on February 8, 1962

Chantell penned a sweet message to celebrate the pair as she released stunning visuals from the occasion

On February 8, 1962, Mattie Mae Griffin and Willie David Gamble exchanged vows to become husband and wife. The couple recently marked their 60th anniversary.

The pair commemorated their diamond anniversary in a beautiful ceremony organised by their granddaughter, KeAira Chantell.

In an Instagram post seen by YEN.com.gh, Chantell who is a wedding planner sings the couple's praise.

Eulogising the couple

''I am honoured to be their granddaughter and the planner/designer of their diamond wedding anniversary.

''There are not enough words in the world to express how much these two mean to me and our family. And there’s nothing better than doing what you love for who you love,'' she said.

Chantell attributed much of her success to her grandparents, Mattie Mae Griffin and Willie David Gamble.

''A big part of who I am is because of them. I learned to entertain from watching my grandmother graciously host at their home in Liberty City.

''My granddad’s lifelong career in the construction industry helped shape my early event designs as he was my “prop guy” before the 5-6 figure budgets and production companies.''

According to her, she may never be able to repay her grandparents for all they have done for their family but noted that she is ''grateful that she could use her gift and talent to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them''.

Chantell shared beautiful visuals from the occasion, which gathered reactions from social media.

Sweet social media reactions

Partyslate said:

''Beautiful love story ❤️.''

Dyohnee commented:

''Absolutely beautiful! Happy Anniversary to the Gambles!''

Gethitched said:

''Black couple goals! Thanks for sharing them with us KeAira. Their relationship longevity is a true inspiration. Happy Anniversary to them .''

Precioustphotog commented:

''Simply beautiful❤️❤️ Congratulations to them. I love to see it.''

