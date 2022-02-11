A woman from Ghana who has been elevated at her company has shared her success story to motivate netizens

Abena Nyantakyiwaa Chrappah recounted that she joined Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo) two years ago and now plays key roles in the company

Samori Gambrah said: ''Congrats, many more great years are ahead of you. Hustle hard''

Two years ago, Abena Nyantakyiwaa Chrappah joined Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo) and is now an integral leader in the company.

According to Abena, her journey has been characterized by learnings and wins.

''I've grown from tanking my first-quarter performance to crushing all media targets and spends,'' she said on LinkedIn.

Celebrating her remarkable accomplishments

Abena has achieved a lot as she now leads media, digital, influencer marketing and is responsible for marketing and e-commerce across all brands in Ghana. ''I can confidently tap myself on the back and say, "You go girl''.

Uplifting social media reactions

Many have reacted to her post. YEN.com.gh shared some below:

Prof Robert Ebo Hinson

''Don't stop! Keep crushing it! Remember though that the horse is made ready for the day of the battle, but victory is always of the Lord!''

Abena Nyantakyiwaa Chrappah replied:

''Thank you, Robert. Definitely not stopping.''

Samori Gambrah said:

''We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started, and know the place for the first time.” ~T. S. Eliot

''Congrats, Abena Nyantakyiwaa Chrappah, many more great years are ahead of you. Hustle hard!''

Abena Nyantakyiwaa said:

''Thank you Samori! I most definitely will.''

Lord Klukpui commented:

''Great to know that you’re smashing the goals where you are. Keep on shining and continue to set the standards wherever you find yourself.''

