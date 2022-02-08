Celebrated media personality, Stacy Amoateng, has stormed the internet with very beautiful photos as she marks her plus one today

Stacy Amoateng dazzled in her birthday photoshoot with very ethereal outfits which are sweeping fans and social media users

The media bigwig explained what is meant by 'nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday'

Celebrated Ghanaian Media Personality, Stacy Amoateng, turns plus one today, February 2, 2022 and the internet is flooded with tons of photos and wishful thoughts from fans and admirers across the nation.

Stacy was one of the first female media personalities that became a house-hold names in the showbiz industry here in Ghana. She inspired many ladies we see today on screens in taking on her career path.

She is a mother of 3 beautiful kids and married to popular media personality, Okyeame Kofi, who was formerly in a music group with Okyeame Kwame.

Stacy Amoateng is currently the Executive Director of Angel Broadcasting Network which is the mother company of Angel Media Group.

YEN.com.gh brings you breathtaking birthday photos of media grandee, Stacy Amoateng.

1. The actress rocked a white beautiful dress to mark her plus one in a very euphoric mode like never seen before.

2. The Showbiz impresario took the shoot to another level wearing a very elaborate dress with beautiful sparkles inside it.

The mother and wife gave us a 'FLOTUS' look wearing a very beautiful dress and very voluminous hair like Michelle Obama

She captioned one of the birthday photos saying:

Dear Lord, I lose count of my blessings because there are uncountable. I remain in awe at your generosity and love upon me. As I welcome this new age and bid the old one bye, I pray for good health and long life to push the assignment of my destiny. I pray wisdom to help me deal with the disappointments of life. I pray tolerance to deal with people who don’t show the same love and affection. I pray wealth to be able to help as many people in need. I pray you fill me up with love even where there is hate. Happy birthday to me"

