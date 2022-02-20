Kim Kardashian gave her fans and followers a highly anticipated tour into other R900 million luxury mansion

The home in California went to Kim Kardashian in her divorce settlement with Kanye West

Vogue Magazine published the video tour on its YouTube channel, Kim showed off some of her most treasured possessions

Kim Kardashian welcomed her fans and followers into her luxurious home in California.

The 41-year-old reality star took her audience on a tour of her home and showed off some of her most treasured objects.

Kim Kardashian showed off her home which is worth almost R1bn. Photo credit: @kimkardashian

She has joint custody of her children North (eight), Saint (six), Chicago (four) and Psalm (two) with her estranged husband Kanye West,

Kim had invited Vogue Magazine into her home and the magazine published the tour on its YouTube channel.

She got to keep the R900 million mansion in her divorce settlement with Kanye. She had filled the home with her favourite things.

The home has a minimalist design and is believed to have been designed with the aid of minimalist architect Claudio Silvestrin.

Among some of her favourite possessions are North's paintings. One of them is a controversial watercolour painting that hit headlines earlier with some questioning if it was the work of a child.

Included with her possession is a series of photo albums that hold treasured memories of her family.

The home features a large garden complete with a basketball court as well as her fleet of luxury cars.

