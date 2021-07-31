Historic: Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu appointed first female Director of Noguchi

Microbiologist Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu has been named Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR)

She makes history as the first woman to take up the position at the NMIMR

Professor Yeboah-Manu's appointment was disclosed in a post by the NMIMR on Twitter

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Microbiologist Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu has become the first woman to be appointed as the Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

Professor Yeboah-Manu is the head of the Bacteriology Department at the NMIMR and is taking over from her predecessor Professor Annang, who retires from active service on July 31, 2021.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research disclosed Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu's appointment in a post on Twitter.

Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu appointed first female Director of Noguchi. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

Announcing her appointment

''Congratulations, Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu on your appointment by the University Council as the first female Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. She takes over from Professor Abraham Anang, who retires from active service on 31st July 2021,'' the post read.

Before her appointment, Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu served as the Deputy Centre Leader at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, Ghanaweb reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

In a previous post, YEN.com.gh reported that, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, a Ghanaian woman has been appointed as the Assistant United Nations Secretary-General for the entire continent of Africa.

Ben Dotsei Malor, who works as a Chief Editor for Dailies, UN News at United Nations, revealed that Martha's appointment was made official on May 21, 2021.

It is indicated that António Guterres who is the United Nations Secretary-General made the announcement and indicated that Martha would be in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO).

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Newspaper