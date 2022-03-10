Elon Musk and his on and off lover Grimes privately added another child to their family in December 2021

Grimes was forced to reveal the news during an interview when her daughter started crying, yet she had explained her son was out with Elon

She also said she got back with Elon, but although they are in a relationship, they are both free to do what they want as they live separately

Billionaire Elon Musk and his lover Grimes have surprised the world after making it known that they secretly welcomed a second child via a surrogate mother in December 2021.

Elon Musk, Grimes still head over heels in love

The two had shocked the world after announcing that they chose to end their relationship because their careers made it hard to keep up with their love life.

Elon confirmed that he and the Canadian singer were semi-separated but remained on good terms and continued to co-parent their one-year-old son, named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

But it looks like things have changed for the two as Grimes confirmed that she and Elon added to their family and were blessed with a daughter.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Cover Story, the musician said she didn't know what she was thinking of while trying to conceal the baby after she started crying during the interview.

Grimes tried to keep baby news private

This was after the journalist who was crying as she had already mentioned that her son was with Elon.

"She’s a little colicky too. I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said.

When asked about her current relationship with the SpaceX owner, Grimes responded:

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it. This is the best it’s ever been. We just need to be free.”

The 34-year-old artiste and her 50-year-old lover named their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl but nicknamed her Y because it follows their first child's name.

