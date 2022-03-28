Actor Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock before walking back to his seat

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o was seated close to the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards

Will Smith who won the Best Actor category apologised to fellow nominees and the comedian.

Award-winning actor Will Smith shocked the world after he walked on stage during the Oscar Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars for making joke about wife Jada Pinkett. Photo: Daily Mail.

The actor who was seated close to Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o left the distinguished crowd at the 94th Academy Awards in awe.

Will's altercation with the comedian spilt out of control after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head.

After taking his seat, Will is heard shouting back at Chris rock saying:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The celebrated movie star won Best Actor for his role in the film King Richard where he plays tennis superstar sisters Serena and Venus William's dad.

He took the opportunity to apologise to fellow award nominees while receiving his award.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Will revealed that his wife had a medical condition that makes her lose hair.

"Love will make you do crazy things. I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said.

After being smacked, the comedian retorted:

"Wow! Oh! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me. Wow dude, it was a G.I Jane joke. That's the greatest night in the history of television.

Will Smith on being with Jada

Recently YEN.com.gh reported the Hollywood actor opened up about his strained marriage to Jada Pinkett saying they had given up on the idea of making each other happy.

Jada came under fire for exposing their private intimate affairs and how she and Will have been struggling in the bedroom.

Movie star Will Smith dismissed assumptions that his wife Jada Pinkett was the only one who had extramarital affairs.

Will said they initially had a monogamous marriage but later gave each other freedom According to the actor, the freedom and trust bestowed on each other was proof of true love

