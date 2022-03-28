American rapper Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian have spent some moments together for the first time after a long time

The former couple put aside their difference to attend their son's soccer game, and they all enjoyed the seeing Saint play

The couple has been continuously having issues after their split as Kanye previously accused the reality TV star of blocking him from their kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters as they were finally able to be in each other's company despite their split for the sake of their kid.

North, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West watch Saint's soccer game. Photo: TMZ.

Kanye West and Kim together again

According to TMZ, the former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend for the first time in a long time, especially amid all the nasty fighting that's been going on.

The two took in their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles.

Notably, things have been rough of late between these two and so the fact they could come together like this is significant.

As seen in the images, the rapper was filming Saint play while Kim and North looked on attentively from the sideline.

At one point, Kanye crouched down and seemed pleased with what he was seeing on the field.

There was a video taken of the scene as well, and although Kim and Kanye certainly shared the same space within short proximity to one another they don't appear to have interacted a lot.

Kanye West finally accepts Kim Kardashian's divorce, it’s game over

Kanye West has finally accepted Kim Kardashian West’s request for a divorce. It is never an easy pill to swallow and we all know Kanye doesn’t like to ‘fail’.

When Kim filed for divorce last year, it is believed to have hit Kanye hard, as reported by IOL. Kanye was apparently “disappointed.”

An insider told People magazine that Kanye has finally come to terms with the divorce, which has allowed him and Kim to now spent time with the children as a co-parenting team.

