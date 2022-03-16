Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been the topic of discussion over the past few weeks

The drama seems to be far from over as Kanye West keeps harassing his estranged wife and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has weighed in on the matter and warned that if not handled properly, the saga could turn violent

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's public divorce has been a subject of debate on social media. Thanks to Kanye's rants on social media, the former celebrity couple, who filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage, have been in the news a lot lately.

Trevor Noah has compared Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's public divorce to his mother's domestic violence.

Kanye West has made it clear several times that he still wants his family back and he feels there is still hope for him and Kim. However, while many find it romantic, American-based comedian Trevor Noah has issued a warning message.

Speaking during an episode of his TV show, Noah urged fans to pay attention to the drama as it keeps unfolding, reports The Daily Beast. He also added that many might think the whole saga is scripted to promote Kim's family's upcoming show, The Kardashians, there may also be an element of a woman desperately crying for help. He said:

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her. Think about how powerful Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t get that to happen.”

According to The South African, Noah also gave an example of how he grew up in an almost similar situation. He explained how his step-father abused his mother and whenever his mother reacted, people said she was "overreacting". According to Noah, his mother ended up being shot in the head. He said:

“I’m not saying Kanye will (shoot Kim), but as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

Kim Kardashian calls Kanye out after more harassing social media posts: “Stop spreading this false narrative”

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kim Kardashian is tired of ignoring her ex-husband Kanye West's social media rants. Instead, the reality TV star lashed out at the Donda rapper following another embarrassing Instagram post.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a picture of three pins he says were on his first daughter North's backpack when he was permitted to see her. The pins were of Kim and Kanye's faces, and one was of an alien.

According to Hollywood Life, Ye posted the picture on his Instagram page and revealed that he had taken the picture a week prior and could not see the children.

