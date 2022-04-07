A US citizen robbed more than 20 dates he met on a gay dating app and allegedly stabbed one victim in the chest during one robbery, according to federal prosecutors

Derrick Patterson, 22, was taken into custody on Monday, April 4, by the FBI with his most current robbery said to be on March 26 at a Beverly Hills hotel

He targeted his victims from November 2019 to March 2022 by using the Grindr app, which is a gay dating app

J.S. met Derrick Patterson in March on Grinder, the gay dating site, and invited him to his room.

Derrick Patterson arrested by FBI for allegedly stealing from 20 gay men. Photo: Hollywood Unlocked.

Source: Instagram

According to the FBI, shortly into their meeting, Patterson asked if he could watch videos of intimacy on J.S.'s mobile phone.

As reported by the New York Times, J.S. gave him the phone, but he soon suspected Patterson was locking himself out of the device on purpose.

He wanted to watch J.S. type in the four-digit passcode, the same passcode J.S. used for online banking.

Romantic date turned sour

Patterson threatened to shoot J.S. and stole his phone and wallet, FBI agent George Maloney alleged in court papers.

Within hours, Patterson started draining J.S.'s accounts, making KSh 70,000 in ATM withdrawals alone.

It was the 21st time in just over two years that Patterson, 22, had robbed men who saw his profile on Grindr and invited him into their homes or hotel rooms.

Patterson set to face charges

FBI agents arrested Patterson in Inglewood on Monday on a federal robbery charge.

Patterson threatened some of the men with a gun, knife or Taser, according to court documents. Victims told police they feared he would kill them

