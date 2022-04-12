A 53-year-old man named Hussein Chidaka has found himself on the wrong side of the law over love gone sour

This is after he broke a school's windows upon discovering that his wife had an affair with the watchman

The jilted man ended up shattering 12 windows from six classrooms at Kibedia Secondary School in Morogoro

Hussein Chidaka from Morogoro, Tanzania, is being held at the police station for allegedly breaking a school's window panes out of rage.

Hussein broke 12 windows from six classrooms at Kibedia Secondary School in Morogoro. Photos: Ayo TV.

A police report indicates that Chidaka broke 12 windows from six classrooms at Kibedia Secondary School after discovering his wife had a romantic affair with the school watchman.

According to Ayo TV, the man was more infuriated when his wife decided to leave him and move into the watchman's house after he found out.

Incident occurred at midnight

Speaking to the media, Morogororo Police Commander Fornatus Musilimu said that the revenge incident happened at around midnight but was reported the following morning.

"At the time of reporting the incident, the perpetrators were unknown, so we launched investigations that led us to a man named Hussein Chidaka," he explained.

During interrogation, the 53-year-old admitted to the offence, adding that he broke the window panes with a hammer.

When the officers observed his hands, they noticed several wounds as a result of broken pieces of glass splattering on him during the incident.

"We have also taken blood samples found on the windows for DNA testing as part of our investigations," the Commander said.

Crime of passion

The man explained that on the night of the crime, he went to the school with the intention of picking a fight with the man who had taken away his wife.

"When he got there, he did not find the guard that's when he took out his anger on the school's windows," added Musilimu.

This, he said, was to put the watchman in trouble as he would have to explain to the management where he was when the windows were shattered.

Upon completion of the investigations, the suspect will be charged with vandalism of public property.

