Talented young singer King Kell struggled with homelessness before his unexpected breakthrough

He suffered depression and pain owing to his deprived condition but he refused to throw in the towel

Kell has elevated from being homeless to singing at notable places and events, including in LA and at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas

Until his breakthrough with music, King Kell struggled with homelessness because of extreme financial difficulty and suffered depression before the fame.

Despite the tribulation that included anxiety owing to not having a decent place to call his home, he never threw in the towel.

Aside from his tenacity and resilience, his singing prowess became a weapon to shatter the lid on his progress.

Impressive and inspiring growth

Kell has now elevated from being homeless to singing at notable places and events, including in LA and Las Vegas in the United States. He also performed the US national anthem during the USA versus Mexico National Soccer Game.

In an emotional video shared by television host Steve Harvey, Kell recounts his journey as he admitted that he had to endure a lot.

''I could've ended my life. The amount of depression and pain I was feeling.

''Last week, I was homeless, this week I'm in LA, tomorrow, I'll be in Las Vegas, performing at Life is Beautiful,'' he said.

Kell's account evoked emotions and inspired the internet community after his video emerged.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Sally Pitt said:

''Thanks for sharing this, he has an amazing voice glad someone took notice and hoping to hear more from him soon. Keep on keeping on. Stay blessed you all.''

Rebecca Bowers said:

''I was homeless for a long time and I know how hard it is to start over and I am so happy that some positive things are happening for this young man..may God stay with him.''

Cheri Murrell commented:

''This brought tears to my eyes. Everyone in this life deserves to be happy, a home, food, clothes, and most of all LOVE! Hugs and much respect to all you kind people out there that made this happen and possible for Kell. Success to you all.

Chelley Williams said:

''Happy for You King Kell. Prayers for a continued life of success and happiness. Also, to others out there and struggling, May you too be LIFTED UP!''

Sharon Padgett Rohme commented:

''This is America! This is God's favor! The way he honors his country and gives back to those who gave to him is why Jesus lives in my heart! My hope is in him!

''Right here is true hope and the love shared with this young man! Dreams do come true!''

Nene Fembe commented:

''It's very inspiring but I must say those dark days for those who know, know it's very dark and very difficult.

''Well, I urge us all to keep looking and forging ahead believing one day our stories too will inspire us. God bless and congrats to #Kell and to everyone out there, there is hope.''

