Popular veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, also called TT, has kicked the bucket on Friday, April 8, 2020

TT enjoyed life as young person when he became famous for his role on the Taxi Driver television series

But he faced a hard time at life during his old age for various reasons he mentioned in interviews

YEN.com.gh has gathered five of the key things Psalm Adjeteyfio had to deal with that led to his death

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has died, according to information gathered by YEN.com.gh.

Popularly called TT, the veteran actor died of health issues relating the heart.

TT enjoyed fame, and a good life during his youth as young actor. However, he faced a real hard life by the time he became old.

He was often in the news telling how life had become burdensome for him and his sons who live with him.

Here are the 5 key things TT suffered before joining his forefathers in the grave.

1. Heart enlargement: TT opened up on his health issue to popular television personality, Delay, during an interview. According to him, he was diagnosed with heart enlargement and needed to undergo heart surgery. The heart issue, among other things, caused his stomach to be big. TT also said he faced other issues with his intestines due to that condition. He said in that interview that doctors were demanding big money from him to make things well for him again.

2. Hunger: The veteran actor also faced real hunger that turned him into a beggar. TT was jobless, and he did not have any regular job, or investment to fall on and this made life very tough for him. In fact, it was due to this hunger that he suddenly became a beggar on social media. In fact, hunger led him to begging for leftover food from MzGee’s kitchen.

3. Rent issue: Lack of a regular job, as well as an investment also landed TT into financial hardship so that he could not pay his rent. TT heavily relied on other people to alms in order to sort that necessity out. One time, the Vice President Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, gave him 90,000 cedis for rent but he did not use the money for that purpose. Instead of two years, he paid only one-year rent and spent the rest of the money on food, according to reports.

4. Ignominy: TT also faced severe public shame after he became what people described as a “chronic beggar”. He kept coming back to Ghanaians to beg and was criticised for abusing the help Ghanaians are giving him and for misusing the help being extended to him. As a matter of fact, people stopped paying attention to him because they said he was begging too much.

5. Family: Another hard test TT faced in his life was about family. He got no assistance from them, his older children, because he neglected them when he was young and famous. According to TT, a different woman she went after, whom he later called demon, ensured that he never took care of those children. Now that they were also grown, they turned their backs on him.

2 sad confessions TT made that that every man must learn from

Until his dead, TT made two major confessions about his life, and to him, these two confessions are what turned his life upside down.

Given the bitter lessons that those mistakes brought to him, TT wished that all men would draw a lesson from them.

He confessed that the mistakes robbed him of the joy he must have as a father.

