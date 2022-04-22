Boy, 8, Who Wants to Be Professional Gamer Gets Over GH¢217K From Stranger, Mum Cries in Video
- An eight-year-old boy, Adhai, who has been homeless with his mother received over $30,000 (N12,467,400) from people
- The boy's turnaround came when a stranger had a chance to meet with him and asked what he would like to be in future
- Both the mother and son became emotional when they saw how much they have been blessed with
A kid was approached by a stranger on the road and was asked what his future dream is, and he replied that he wants to be a gamer.
It should be noted that the boy and the mother had been homeless and living in the shelter. The kid said he wants to make enough money to get them a place.
He got more than enough
In a video shared by Steve Harvey, the stranger raised some money for him and came back to surprise the kid with $10,000 (GH¢75,250.00). In addition to that, he gifted him a new iPhone and linked him up with a professional gamer.
I just gave my life to Christ: Woman cries as kind stranger surprises her with over GH¢7k in supermarket
When the kid and his mother saw the money, the woman started crying. Days after, he got another $20,000 (GH¢150,500.00).
Watch the video below:
Below are some of the reactions to the heartwarming post:
AYES and Wonders said:
"I thought homelessness was only for Africa or Nigeria? So it's even America?"
Joel Gill said:
"Poor kid! World’s most wealthiest and powerful nation, yet they have 10 year olds who are homeless. Poor kid just wants to play video games and have a decent childhood."
Chanice Baptiste said:
"Good to see young ppl doing so well in life and giving back."
Lydia Majidu Matemba said:
"It's God's plan to lift his people up and set a table infront of enemy."
Monica Dyan said:
"I’m curious where all this money comes from that people just hand out."
James Acheampong said:
"Wow that's impressive. I'm happy for his breakthrough."
Policeman who Fixed Traffic Lights Donates Wheelchair to 54-Year-Old Physically Challenged Woman
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that everyone deserves help, especially the deprived. And Ghanaian police officer Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko has once again shown kindness to a physically challenged woman.
Charlotte Anyitei, age 54, became paralysed at age six after a complicated medical procedure that left her in a sorry state.
German-based Lord's Peace Foundation has donated a wheelchair to the 'disabled' woman via the police officer who is with the Accra Regional Police Command.
