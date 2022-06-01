A father and his daughter have graduated from Tidewater Community College, TCC, in the United States of America

Marvin Fletcher earned an associate degree while his dual-enrolled daughter bagged a certificate in Emergency Medical Service

The indigene of Portsmouth who struggled with his studies in his youth received an associate degree in Applied Science in Management

Despite struggling with his studies as a child, Marvin Fletcher and his daughter have graduated from Tidewater Community College, TCC, in the United States of America.

The native of Portsmouth and his daughter graduated from the same university at the same time.

Marvin, who struggled with his studies and poverty because of his humble background, defeated the odds to achieve his dream.

What each person earned

After several decades, Marvin finally earned an associate degree in Applied Science in Management, according to TCC Today.

His 17-year-old SaNayah, a junior at Deep Creek High School, a dual-enrollment student bagged a Career Studies Certificate in Emergency Medical Service/Emergency Medical Training.

Speaking on their achievements, Marvin said:

''I never thought my daughter and I would be wearing a cap and gown together. I’m utterly speechless.''

Marvin is a military veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps and the Army. He spent 12 years doing transportation and logistics with overseas tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait.

