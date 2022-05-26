Courage Gblonyah, a young Ghanaian gentleman who had his fair share of unemployment struggles after school has finally 'made it'

According to the UEW graduate, he obtained a license to teach after bagging his BSc but never had the chance to get permanent employment with a firm

However, two years ago, Grace shone on him when he heard of a recruitment opportunity at the Ghana Immigration Service and took his chances

A brilliant Ghanaian young man called Courage Gblonyah has become an immigration officer with the Ghana Immigration Service after having his fair share of the hardships that young people go through.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Courage who is now an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) stationed at Zebila in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region revealed that his current role was a 'miracle' that happened to him in the year 2020.

The struggles after university

"I had finished studying BSc Agricultural Science in Education at the University of Education, Winneba, with the hope of getting employment in the teaching field or in the agricultural sector but to no avail" he mentioned.

According to the 2018 graduate, he applied severally to get a job with his first degree as well as the teacher's licensure examination he took and successfully passed but nothing tangible came out of his efforts.

He recalled that the closest thing to an employment opportunity he ended up getting was initially an internship at a school after his national service at the Sunyani Senior High School.

Aside from that, Courage Gblonyah had a contract with Agate-Mabot Company Limited for about eight months in 2020 as a cash collector and spent a good amount of time searching for non-existent employment opportunities.

The big breakthrough

However, in November 2020, Grace shone on the young graduate when he got wind of the information that there was a recruitment exercise in the Ghana Immigration Service as he applied and got through successfully.

When asked what word of encouragement he has for other young people who are still struggling to find their feet, Courage said:

"Never lose hope. I believe that everything is in the hands of God. Just keep working. I never thought of getting into immigration one day. Keep working hard and seize every opportunity that comes up.

