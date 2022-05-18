A mother and her daughter have both graduated with Master's of Science in Nursing degree s from Henderson State University in the United States of America

s Barbra Ellis and her daughter Destiney Ellis received their master's degrees from the university on Mother's Day

The pair overcame several challenges and hope their story can inspire other generations to come

After two years of hard work and dedication, a mother and her daughter have both graduated with Master's of Science in Nursing from Henderson State University in the United States of America.

Barbra Ellis and her daughter Destiney Ellis walked across the university's stage to receive their degrees on Mother's Day.

The pair had to juggle their studies with their work in the medical field as essential workers on the frontlines amid the prevailing pandemic.

Photos of Barbra Ellis and her daughter Destiney Ellis. Source: katv.com

Source: UGC

Overcoming the odds

"I spent going to check on her in the ICU because she saw the frontline more than anybody.

"She dealt with more of the patients who came in through the units that many times didn't make it out of the unit,'' said Barbra, according to katv.com.

Barbra and her daughter said that even though there were tough times, they hope their story can inspire others for years to come.

