US-based medical practitioner, Dr Akosua Joyce Oppong, has received a PhD award in mental health

The decorated medical practitioner received her doctorate at the University of Massachusetts, USA

Dr Oppong, who specialised in psychiatric mental health, made history as the only graduand of African descent in her batch

Ghanaian medical practitioner, Dr Akosua Joyce Oppong, has received a PhD award in mental health at the University of Massachusetts in the United States of America (USA).

The US-based doctor achieved her goal by studying hard and working with many reputable medical institutions.

Photos of Dr Akosua Joyce Oppong and a colleague. Source: Pulse Ghana

Source: UGC

Dr Oppong, who specialised in psychiatric mental health made history as the only graduand of African descent in her batch.

In a post-graduation interview, the advanced practice nurse said she feels fulfilled and so excited.

''I feel fulfilled and so excited, having studied so hard and worked with many reputable medical institutions,'' said Dr Oppong, according to Pulse Ghana.

The award-winning medical practitioner, whose career spans over a decade, started in 2005 as a medical surgical nurse and later moved to ICU and Cancer Research Units.

See her photos below:

Photos of Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong and a colleague. Source: Pulse Ghana

Source: UGC

