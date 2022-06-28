Global site navigation

Billionaire Birthday Baller: Tech Mogul Elon Musk's Eclectic Car Collection Includes These 10 Awesome Whips
Billionaire Birthday Baller: Tech Mogul Elon Musk’s Eclectic Car Collection Includes These 10 Awesome Whips

by  Jeffrey Mensah Aba Afful
  • The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is 51 years old today and is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $234 billion. The South African-born entrepreneur once bought a McLaren F1 when he sold an internet business for $400 million. We take a look at 10 of the coolest whips Musk owns including several Teslas, a classic Ford and an amphibious Lotus.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk turns 51 years old today June 28 and while he's busy celebrating and getting the Twitter deal over the line, we'll uncover his car collection.

elon musk, cars, bmw, mclaren, lotus
Elon Musk owns three Teslas, as one would expect, but also bought a McLaren F1. Image: Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty / NetCarshow
Source: UGC

1. Ford Model T

The Model T is widely regarded as the first mass-produced vehicle and the carmaker's owner Henry Ford famously said that customers can have their Model T in any colour, as long as it was black. According to The Sun, Musk received the classic car from a friend.

ford model t, cars, classic
The Ford Model T is the oldest car in Elon Musk's collection. Image: Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty
Source: Getty Images

2. Jaguar E-Type

The Jaguar E-Type is a British sports car from the 1960s that captured the imagination of many with its sleek styling and powerful engines. According to Jaguar, the company is restoring many models to their factory specifications.

e type, sports car, british, jaguar
The Jaguar E-Type brings class and sophistication to Elon Musk's car collection. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

3. McLaren F1

The McLaren F1 was at one time the world's fastest production car thanks to a BMW-sourced V12 engine. Musk bought the British supercar after he sold an internet business for $400 million, reports misc.video.

mclaren f1, supercar, british
Elon Musk bought one of 62 McLaren F1s in the world in the early 2000s. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

4. Porsche 911 Turbo

This is one of the fastest models in Porsche's line-up with a nickname of the 'widowmaker' because of its potent Boxer turbo engine, according to Porsche.

911 turbo, german, sports car, porsche
The Porsche 911 Turbo has four-wheel drive and a powerful engine to provide driving thrills for Elon Musk. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

5. BMW 320i

The 3 Series is a classy sedan from the German manufacturer and it was Musk's first car according to Motorious.com. It is powered by a four-cylinder engine and arguably offered the best steering feel in its segment.

bmw 3 series, sedan, german
The BMW 3 Series was the premium sedan of choice for many executives including Elon Musk. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

6. Hamann BMW M5

Musk owned another BMW in his collection, but this was far more powerful than the 320i. It's a V10-powered M5 with a Hamann kit. The M5 was developed when the carmaker supplied engines to the Williams F1 team, according to BMW.

bmw m5, german, sedan, performance, elon musk
The BMW M5 Hamann features a body kit and increased performance which is something that Elon Musk enjoys. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

7. Lotus Esprit “Wet Nellie”

This is easily the most interesting car in Musk's collection and was used in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, according to Motorious.com.

The Lotus was modified to move underwater and was bought by Musk at an auction.

Lotus Esprit “Wet Nellie”, amphibious, car, prop
Easily the coolest car in Elon Musk's is the Lotus Esprit modified to be used underwater. Image: National Motor Museum
Source: UGC

8. Tesla Roadster

Musk is the owner and founder of Tesla obviously has access to the company's vehicles and this was one of the first concepts. It is electrically powered and has a drop-top for wind in the hair driving enjoyment. According to AutoExpress, the roadster is based on a Lotus Elise.

tesla roadster, sports car, american, convertible
A 2008 Tesla Roadster is one of the first models Elon Musk's electric car company produced. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

9. Telsa Cybertruck

The perks of being the boss are that Musk can own a car that hasn't been launched yet. The cybertruck is still in prototype form, but the South African-born tech mogul has one parked in his garage with production starting from 2023, Electrek reports.

tesla cybertruck, suv, american
The Cybertruck is not in production yet Elon Musk has a prototype example to use for adventures. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

10. Tesla Model X

It's not surprising that Musk owns a few Tesla models, including the cool-looking Model X complete with falcon doors. The electric SUV has seriously pace from its four motors and has a range of over 530 kilometres according to Tesla.

tesla model x, suv, falcon doors, electric
The Tesla Model X's 'falcon' doors are easily its party trick and will make Elon Musk stand out even more. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos: 3 tech billionaires with out-of-this-world lifestyles and cool toys

YEN.com.gh reports that Elon Musk is not the only billionaire that loves spending money on cool things, we focus on Richard Branson's islands and Jeff Bezos's massive clock.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is currently worth $131.9 billion. Bloomberg reports that British entrepreneur and Virgin Galatic founder Richard Branson's worth is listed at $5.51 billion.

The trio are well-known for space mi built business empires that employ hundreds of thousands of people across the world. We take a look at some of the outrageous items they've bought over the years, including Branson's islands, Musk's Gulfstream G650ER jet and Bezos' 10 000 hour clock.

