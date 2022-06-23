Some African folks have spotted photos of the soon-to-be-released iPhone 14 series, and they are not impressed by it at all

They felt the iPhone line had become too repetitive and lacked innovation. Some asked what the difference was between the 14 series and the previous edition

The photos have stirred debates regarding the innovation of phones and whether it was worth upgrading to newer ones

African Twitter is not having it with Apple as they are not too enthused with the designs of the yet-to-be-released iPhone 14 series.

Many claim Apple hasn't been innovative with its designs for a while now. The discourse resulted from a photo of the new phones shared by a tweep on his page.

Photo: iPhone 14 series, puzzled man

Folks did not find the designs impressive and debated amongst themselves whether it was worth patronizing apple devices.

Some feel Apple is just reselling similar products for more money. YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting comments on the iPhone 14 series.

AGENT felt the sentiments were unnecessary as he said:

iPhones are for people who could afford luxury. If you can’t, stay on your android lane make apple no send you to trenches.

_lifeoftammy also wrote:

Lol it's not about the price. There are way more expensive Androids than iphones. It's the fact that the designs remain the same with nothin innovative

val felt the design didn't matter but the engine:

I’m laughing so hard cause it’s not about the back.

yinkadudu2 also said:

What's the difference now,they've been making same thing since X

Devil's Advocate shared his opinion, saying:

Na 12 be my last bus stop. Until technology really changes. Because the changes are so incremental and the money difference so ernomous.

