An U ber driver has found himself in the grip of the law after committing theft. He stole from a passenger who boarded his vehicle

U The accused, Emmanuel Sarfo, pled guilty in court and was sentenced to 3 years in prison for the crime he committed

The victim of Emmanuel's notoriety was a Netherlands businessman travelling back to the Netherlands when the incident occurred

A young man has found himself in trouble after stealing from a Takoradi-based Netherlands business person. The young man who is an uber driver is identified as Emmanuel Sarfo. Sarfo, on January 31 of this year, stole from a passenger who patronized his services.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the victim was a businessman traveling to the Netherlands. The victim boarded Sarfo's vehicle and headed for the Kotoka international airport.

Photo: Black man arrested Source: gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

Upon arrival, Sarfo helped the victim carry his luggage and items, which was when the theft occurred. Sarfo spotted the victim's bag, quickly took it, and sped off with it. The bag contained an iPhone 11, cash of €5,000, $5,000, and ₵7,000, amounting to GH₵104561.

The bag also contained a bank cheque book, some keys, a Netherlands plane ticket, and three foreign and local ATM Bank Cards.

According to the prosecutor, the victim was going through departure formalities when he realised his items had been stolen.

He quickly rushed to the car park, but the uber driver was long gone by then. On April 11, the victim made a complaint to the police.

The police investigated, gathered intelligence and successfully arrested Emmanuel Sarfo, who confessed to committing the crime.

Sarfo was sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah after he pleaded guilty to the accusation placed before him.

Source: YEN.com.gh