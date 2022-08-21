A video of a beautiful woman with an ageless hue slaying with hot dance moves has stirred a frenzy online

The woman captured herself donning a fitting crop top over long blue jeans and dancing to a vibey tune

While some people gushed over her fine and ageless complexion, others noted that they were not surprised because ''Black Don't Crack''

There is a phrase that Black Don't Crack, and a 50-year-old woman who does not look her age has flexed her beauty while slaying with her hot dancing moves.

Photos of 50-year-old woman. Credit: black_positive_vibes

Source: Instagram

In a short video on Black_positive_vibes, the woman captured herself dancing to a vibey tune.

She appeared in the footage wearing a fitting crop top over long blue jeans in a kitchen, where she flexed her beauty.

The clip of the woman enjoying herself while showing off her ageless hue and curves thrilled many who took to the comment section to compliment her looks.

How netizens reacted online

Ewiliie asked:

50?

A.harris.energy reacted:

Da saying has been a fact for da longest and even more grateful every time it is witnessed Black Don't Crack ✨️ #God. Is.Great.

Going_4da_gusto said:

Mannnnnnn yall betta stop acting like 50 is old.

Yro replied:

@going_4da_gusto it is.

Venus_noire12 said:

''She looks like a 50-year-old who eats rights and works out.

Vkp_lilfootpiglet69_choctaw said:

I'm 53. We're living and loving our lives ..❤️

Quise.is.a.wave reacted:

Black don’t crack so I’m not surprised.

Cooldarc said:

DAAAYUM! and that lil tongue flick at the end. Will You Marry Me?

Source: YEN.com.gh