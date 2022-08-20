Actress Shugatiti has caused wild excitement online after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind surfaced

The actress was captured flaunting her 'goods' with excitement at her new eatery in Osu in the Greater Accra Region

Fans who took to the comment section of the video on the Instagram page of actress Yaa Jackson gushed over Shugatiti

Actress and socialite Shugatiti, real name Abena Serwaa Frimpong, has caused a massive frenzy after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind surfaced.

The Ghanaian movie personality confidently flaunted her adorable curvy figure in a fitting dress in the short footage.

The seven-second clip, shared on the Instagram page of colleague actress Yaa Jackson, shows Shugatiti dancing with wild excitement.

Video of actress Shugatiti dancing. Credit: yaajackson4

Source: Instagram

The sensational actress and businesswoman confidently flexed her adorable figure in the footage, which has caused a stir online.

Fans of the Ghanaian entertainer have gushed over her. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peter.adissu.9 said:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Blackelfjamaikan commented:

When u successfully open a business do away with the old hype.

Bkira_78 said:

I love you.

Freddie.lou.92 commented:

I see you, sweetheart.

Kabuteyenockjohnson said:

Lovely! You can do that again.

Juliusorode0 said:

Make this girls not dey come here dey intimidate single guys oh, stop it.

Source: YEN.com.gh