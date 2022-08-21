A White lady thrilled guests at the wedding reception of a beautiful couple with popular songs by Ghanaian musicians Cina Soul and Samini

She performed Ojorley by singer Cina Soul and My Own by Samini, delighting with her dance moves as well

Netizens who watched her exciting videos and trooped to the comment section hailed performances

A White lady thrilled guests at the wedding reception of a beautiful couple with popular songs of Ghanaian musicians Cina Soul and Samini in videos on social media.

She performed the ageless Ojorley by singer Cina Soul and My Own by Samini and delighted with her enthralling dance moves.

The clips show her adorned in a red dress with a high slash styled with glitters, which grabbed the attention of netizens.

Photos of a White lady, Samini, and Cina Soul. Credit: menscookgh

Source: Instagram

People who have watched her videos and trooped to the comment section praise her performances. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react videos on Menscookgh

Kabi_yesi reacted:

That’s Olivia..she’s a good dancer too.

She_loves_salmamumin commented:

@_kabi_yesi she is actually good .

Lottymawusi said:

Energy .

Akuapee9 reacted:

Please, wat did you feed her Tuozaafi or Ga kenkey cos I don't understand .

Alineralii said:

The singing was on point but I was getting tired of seeing her white thong though .

Kofiartist said:

Herrrr, she spoil there, Ga language hard but she learn am simple. @cina_soul make we hijack her

Oyere_pa commented:

@cina_soul coman see something.

Gharga_dwayne said:

Please come and carry her ooo @cina_soul she is on fire la.

Mariamcofie commented:

@cina_soul we beg please u need to ft her on ur next song .

Boamaa said:

Oh wow! Some Ghanaians can’t even sing this song on their own, including me.

