Budding Ghanaian musician, Hajia 4Reall, has left many awestruck and excited with a popular dance challenge video

In the video shared on her official Instagram page, she had her back facing the camera as she walked away, whining her waist and shaking her behind

Many people have reacted to the video, including BBNaija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke, and famous Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper Mona Faiz Montrage, who is popularly known as Hajia 4Reall or Mona 4Reall, has left many excited with her new dance video.

Hajia 4Real. Photo Source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the official Instagram page of the 'Fine Girl' hitmaker, she was wearing a stretchy-fitting tiger print dress with her hair hanging loose over her shoulders. Her back was facing the camera as she did the popular TikTok dance trend.

In the video, she walked away as she whined her waist and flaunted her beautiful physical features. Towards the end of the video, she bent her body, almost showing more skin, before the camera went off.

The video ended with a black screen with her saying that she was home and bored. She added a face with a stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji to show that she was just goofing around.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Video leaves many in awe of Hajia 4Real's backside

The video has drawn the attention of BBNaija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke, famous Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni, and many other fervent followers of the budding musician.

official_mercyeke:

Wahala

mrmacaroni1:

Fantabulous

official_dacoster:

Aeiii ‍♂️ who introduced this sound to Hajia this challenge was ending in peace na no it will definitely end in pieces ❤️

kushbytaylar:

Soft yanchhhhh

stephanie__t_:

Wahaalaaaaaa ooooooo

snr__chris:

Why u off the light

hajia_bolanle:

Mona too carry something yee❤️❤️❤️❤️

mr.creations01:

Kw3 duna n3

justice_kotur92:

Playing PUBG and other games on the stream

mizposh_official:

Why nepa take light at the end

jerryjustice951:

Oh My Gaaaarrrd! Jezus Chraaaasti ! ❤️

dopeboy_dreams_2:

Eiii eny3 easy ooo

Katanga Gets The Internet Buzzing With Their Ritual Practices Ahead of Hall Week

YEN.com.gh reported that Hall Week season is here, and residents of the University Hall, popularly known as Katanga Hall, have displayed their rich culture.

The ritual, which they term ZULU, is performed as part of their annual Hall Week Celebration on the KNUST campus.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of UTV Ghana, the students were half-dressed, with some wearing masks and wigs to hide their identity. Others also had body paints to also hide who they were.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh