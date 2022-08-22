A bright 14-year-old girl has shown that self-confidence is key to obtaining not just one, but two associate degrees

Shania Muhammad made history as the youngest graduate from Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) at 14-year-old

The teenager also earned another associate degree from Langston University and is planning to pursue a master's degree

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

When Shania Muhammad enrolled in Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), she was barely a teenager, and now, she is the youngest to graduate from the establishment.

Muhammad, 14, received her associate degree in Diversified Studies at OCCC, where she made history.

But that's not all about her achievements; she graduated with another degree from Langston University and is planning to pursue a master's degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University.

Photos of Shania Muhammad. Credit: @HBCUSports1/The Journal Record

Source: Twitter

Aside from being a bright person, Muhammad is also an entrepreneur who launched a clothing line named Smart Girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The teen is a published author with a book titled Read, Write, Listen, which highlights the story of how she became one of the youngest African-American college students in the US.

Muhammad was previously home-schooled by her parents before she enrolled in OCCC.

Genius Boy Becomes Youngest Black College Student In the State of Oklahoma at 12

Shania Muhammad is not alone, YEN.com.gh reported that her brother, Elijah Muhammad, made Oklahoma State history after becoming a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the United States of America.

Muhammad, 12, is the youngest Black student to enroll in a college in the state, a feat he is proud of.

The home school senior is studying in three classes as part of his major, Cyber Security, which includes Computer Hardware, Intro to Computer Technology, and Computer Operating Systems.

Boy to Graduate from university at 15

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that at 15, Nehemiah Juniel made history as the youngest person and Black student to graduate from Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in the United States of America.

The prodigy will receive his bachelor's degree in Health Sciences in August, a feat that has earned him attention.

Juniel has always been a bright child. He was doing pre-algebra at just five years old and received his Associate of Arts degree at age 13.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh