Rihanna has shared adorable pictures of her son, and fans cannot stop complimenting the mother of one

In one of her TikTok videos, the star made the reveal as her fans have been waiting to see the child

Rihanna's fans noted that he resembled his mum in every way and that the singer's genes were so strong

Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty has finally shown her son's face.

Rihanna shows her sons face

In May this year, Rihanna announced she had welcomed her son with lover A$AP Rocky.

The mum of one during her pregnancy was serving looks, and she redefined fashion in a bold way that had the whole world talking.

Since May, Riri has been sharing tidbit info about her son, but fans have been wanting to see what the young man looked like.

They don't have to wait much longer as the Barbadian singer has shared photos.

He looks adorable just like his mum and fans have noted that his mum's genes are heavy since he also smiled like her.

Rihanna's fans react

Here's what they had to say:

Shira said:

I feel like I got VIP access being this early to the comments... too precious!

monica said:

Awwww he look just like herrr

NICKI Fei Ririyonce said:

It’s feels abnormal that we get to see him before Christmas it’s like a gift.

luv.paisley said:

Rii!! You made a Person!! He’s real y’all I love him all ready

BabyKe said:

We all experiencing this at the same time right? He’s so precious

Lindseyshe said:

"Fenty genes are so strong he resembles his mum."

Steeze365Daily

Oh my gahh!! He's so adorable, and looks just like mama the only celebrity baby I would claim as an extended nephew outside of Blue Ivy

Rihanna, A$AP announce baby news

In January, the two left the world shocked when they announced via an exquisite photoshoot that they were expecting their first child together.

Rihanna also set a trend with her maternity photoshoot that left most people stunned and uncomfortable in equal measure.

She documented her pregnancy fashion and attended high-end events flaunting her baby bump.

