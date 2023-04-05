For the first time ever, a dedicated teacher by the name of Jimmy Lee Day II has been named Colorado's Teacher of the Year in the US

He first earned recognition last October during a surprise ceremony at East Middle School in Aurora, where he currently teaches

The inspiring educator teaches instrumental music and is the band director at Aurora Public Schools

A hardworking educator named Jimmy Lee Day II has been adjudged Colorado's Teacher of the Year, becoming the first Black male teacher to hold the title.

Day first received recognition last October during a surprise ceremony at East Middle School in Aurora, where he works as a teacher.

Jimmy Lee Day II honoured state senator

Sen Rhonda Fields of Colorado State honoured Day on the Senate floor, where he was full of smile.

Day oversees the band's programme and teaches instrumental music at Aurora Public Schools. He has been a teacher at East Middle School since 2017.

How Jimmy Lee Day II impacted his students and society

Throughout the course of his more than 13 years as a teacher, he rebuilt three band programmes, transforming them into renowned groups that won top prizes at local music festivals.

He said two essential elements of his lesson that had changed people's lives had been consistent.

"From classroom management to how I prepare my pupils to how I want my goals met, everything is constant, doesn't change, and is unyielding. My connection is that I make myself human like you, and we connect as a result," said Day, according to Cbsnews.com.

Day will hold the title of Colorado Teacher of the Year for the remainder of this year. He declared that he will keep stressing to his kids the value of music this year and beyond.

