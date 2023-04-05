Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana has graduated from UCC with a Master's degree

The diplomat was spotted at the 55th Congregation of the University as he joined other successful graduates for their certificates

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for Mr Rajaram over his academic accomplishments

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram was among the jubilant graduands who were awarded degrees at the 55th congregation of the University Of Cape Coast.

The diplomat graduated from the university with a Master of Philosophy (Geography and Regional Planning).

The announcement of Mr Rajaram's academic achievement was made known on the University's Facebook page as they celebrated and congratulated him.

The post was accompanied by photos of the Commissioner wearing his graduation gown in the company of other graduates during the congregation.

Mr Rajaram also had a group photograph with authorities of the university including the Chancellor, Sir Sam Jonah

"The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Sugandh Rajaram, grabs Master of Philosophy (Geography and Regional Planning) at the 5th Session of the 55th Congregation.

UCC still remains the best University in Ghana and West Africa, according to globally renowned and trusted Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.Congratulations HE Sugandh Rajaram on your accomplishment".

Ghanaians congratulated the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana

Social media users who reacted to the post congratulated Mr Rajaram on his success with others praising the University for maintaining its high academic standards.

Tony Strength stated:

He will grap PhD before leaving Ghana

Ibn Salihu Madinatul Munawwarah added:

Veritas Nobis Lumen

