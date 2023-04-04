Nathaniel Codjoe, a medical doctor swept 16 out of 22 awards at the 2023 graduation ceremony of the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

He emerged as the Best Graduating Male Student of the School of Medical Sciences during the 55th Congregation of the Ghanaian establishment

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with whom Codjoe had a meeting, celebrated the young man for the achievement in a tweet that received accolades

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nathaniel Codjoe, a medical doctor who swept 16 awards at the 2023 graduation ceremony of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has met Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The St Peter's Senior High School alumnus earned attention when he most recently walked across the stage to receive his medical degree and awards at the second session of the 55th Congregation for graduates from the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Nathaniel Codjoe's awards

Codjoe emerged as the best student in 16 areas, including Anatomy, Medical Biochemistry, Physiology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Chemical Pathology, Pharmacology, Molecular Medicine, and Family Medicine.

St Peter's SHS: NSMQ Boy Who Swept 16 Out of 22 Awards At UCC Graduation Meets Bawumia. Photo credit: @MBawumia/@CapeVars.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He also received six honours from the School of Medical Sciences, including those for Best Graduating Male Student, Best Graduating Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-clinical Student, Best Student in MB ChB Final Part II, Best Overall Performance, and Best Overall Male Medical Student.

Nathaniel Codjoe meets Bawumia

The prodigy met with the vice-president not long after receiving accolades on social media for his remarkable achievements.

Meet @codjoenat27, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in medicine and surgery and swept 16 out of 22 awards at the just-ended 2nd session of the 55th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast. Congratulations Nathaniel. Reach for your dreams. It is possible,'' a tweet on Vice-President Bawumia's account read.

Scores of netizens reacted, with many showing compliments on Codjoe under the post below:

Netizens celebrate Codjoe after meeting Bawumia

@AbdulRaufIbra20 reacted:

Congratulations to him.

@voltalegends said:

Beautiful. No long things. Congratulations, champion! Soldier on.

@_AtoKwam reacted:

Congratulations to Nathaniel for the hard work..thanks to the vice-president for acknowledging him.

@SammyKofi posted:

You're a star wai. Congratulations.

Black girl accepted into over 50 colleges with $1.3 million scholarships

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a final-year student at Westlake High School in Atlanta has gained admission into more than 50 colleges with $1.3 million in scholarships.

Daya Brown did well despite spending the most of her high school years in quarantine because of the epidemic, putting her attention into getting ready for college.

Brown revealed that she started the process during her sophomore (second) year of high school in an interview with Good Morning America (GMA).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh