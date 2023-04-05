Eminem is undoubtedly one of the greatest rappers of our time and is still making waves in the hip-hop industry

The star is one of the most decorated singers, with many arguing that he is the best lyricist in the world

Slim Shady made history in March when he became the hip-hop artist with the most YouTube views after getting 423 million views

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Eminem is amongst the few who have been in the game for long and is still regarded as one of the best rappers of our time.

Eminem became the rapper with the most YouTube views in March 2023. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Social media users often argue about the best hip-hop artist of all time with many feeling that the When I'm Gone rapper is the best rapper of all time.

Eminem got the most YouTube views in March 2023

Even after decades in the industry, Eminem is still making waves on streaming platforms. According to YouTube statistics shared by the popular Twitter page , Eminem is YouTube's most streamed hip-hop star of March 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The report noted that the legendary star, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was sitting at number one with 423 million views. Closely following Eminem was Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper Drake with 217 million views and Youngboy, at number three with 175 million views.

According to comments on the post, Eminem scored the most views in the hip-hop category, but other channels, such as Cocomelon, surpassed the one billion views mark in March 2023.

Black Sherif's 'Soja' song becomes the most streamed song on Audiomack for the week

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Black Sherif, a well-known Ghanaian rapper, topped the chart with his freshly released blockbuster single "Soja." The song was the most played music of the week, according to data from the popular streaming app Audiomack. It was the only single from Ghana to reach the top 5. Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Portable, Ckay and Flavour went on the list. Nigerian artistes dominated the chart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za