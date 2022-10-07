Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has topped the list with his recently released smashing hit 'Soja'

According to data shared by a popular streaming app, Audiomack, the song grabbed the number-one spot as the most-streamed song of the week

Black Sherif was the only Ghanaian whose song made it to the top 5 as Nigerians dominated the chart with Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay, Portable, Ckay, Flavour following suit

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif keeps breaking bounds with his music, as his recently released song 'Soja' became the most streamed song on Audiomack some few days after its release.

Black Sherif's 'Soja' Song. Photo Song: @blacksherif_ @audiomackafrica

Source: Instagram

The song, released on September 22, 2022, saw his fervent fans share links to the songs and reviews on social media, making Blacko, as he is affectionately called, the top of social media trends.

Major streaming app, Audiomack has shared data on the most streamed songs on their music app for the week of September 27, 2022.

Blacko's 'Soja' topped the list, with fellow Nigerian musicians following suit. Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay's Philo came second, and Portable's Azaman came third.

Ckay followed suit with his banger Mmadu and Flavour took the fifth spot with his smashing hit My Sweetie.

Below is a view of the week's most streamed songs, according to the renowned and credible music streaming app, Audiomack.

Watch the official visuals of Soja below:

The visualiser breaks down the lyrics of the song for music lovers to easily sing along.

Shatta Wale Lashes Out At Bull Dog And Critics Who Claim Black Sherif's Album Is Better Than His

Self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has lashed out at Bull Dog and other critics who have expressed negative criticisms towards his yet-to-be-released album.

This comes after Bull Dog said that Black Sherif's newly released album will outperform that of Shatta Wale's Gift of God (G.O.G), which would be released on October 17, 2022.

Responding to Bull Dog's statements, Shatta Wale noted that he is more than pleased to hear that Black Sherif's album will outperform his.

Source: YEN.com.gh