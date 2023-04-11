A US gay couple who exchanged vows in a gorgeous wedding ceremony has welcomed a bouncy baby girl

On Friday, March 31, the delighted parents announced their healthy bundle of joy born via surrogate

The couple's loved ones could not contain their joy after seeing a photo of them posing with their princess

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A US gay couple who tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony has finally welcomed a healthy baby girl born through a surrogate.

Mr and Mr Green-Jones exchanged vows in the presence of their families and loved ones on August 4, 2019.

Gay couple celebrates their marriage

The pair expressed excitement about their union with several shots on social media after they tied the knot.

Gay couple who married in 2019 welcomes baby girl born through surrogate. Photo credit: taylorgee1914.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''We did it!! I couldn't be happier to have such an amazing partner by my side. After six years together and seven years as friends, you are my world, my man. I love you more than words can express, from now until forever. Mr. & Mr. Green-Jones. August 4, 2019,'' Taylor Green-Jones posted on Instagram.

Gay couple announces the birth of their girl

The couple, who welcomed the child through a surrogate, announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram on Friday, March 31.

''Our wonderful child has finally arrived! Gyasi (Jah-see) Green-Jones was born March 31 at @9:38am, 6 lb/14 oz, a healthy baby girl. We are so excited about this parenting journey. ALL OF THE THANKS TO OUR SURROGATE for making this a reality. Thank you to our family, friends, and loving community for all the support.''

The couple's loved ones thronged the comments section of their post to wish them well.

See the post below:

Reactions to photos of Taylor Green-Jones and his family

tracyellis5929 posted:

Congratulations. Very happy for you both, and welcome to the beautiful world of parenting.

official_dehenri said:

Yessssss congratulations!! Aries Gang!! We have the same birthday!!! She is Gorgeous, and I wish you all Blessings and happiness!

johnny5906 commented:

Congratulations!

sovonnie said:

Yesssssssss Congratulations!

cliff787 reacted:

What I aspire to do one day.

soulmakeaman77 said:

God Bless your Family!

Sailorearth88 posted:

Congratulations .

Thevinceshifflett said:

Beautiful.

Supremeharlem reacted:

This is so beautiful..congratulations.

James.k.thompson commented:

She’s so adorable. Congratulations.

charleswalker361 reacted:

She's beautiful.

Riccks150 commented:

Yay, congratulations. This can only be God.

Gay man welcomes baby boy born through a surrogate

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported a single gay Australian guy in Victoria was ecstatic after making history by using a surrogate to give birth to his child.

Shaun Resnik, who yearned to be a parent, finally became one three and a half years after he started the procedure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh