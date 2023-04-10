DJ Switch has linked up with Uncle Benedict, one of the longest-serving judges on Talented Kids in the United States

The DJ Switch and Uncle Benedict met in the company of others to celebrate Easter with a feast on Sunday, April 9, 2023

The young star shared photos from the Easter celebration, getting her followers excited by the reunion

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has celebrated Easter at her base in America.

DJ Switch had the privilege of celebrating with Dr Benedict Yartey, one of the longest-serving judges for TV3's kids' reality show, Talented Kids.

The 2017 Talented Kids winner, now studying in Los Angeles, shared photos from her celebration with Dr Yartey, popularly known on the show as Uncle Benedict.

In the photos shared on her Instagram page, the 15-year-old looked all grown as he posed with adults.

The first slide showed her standing beside Uncle Benedict. In the second slide, she posed with Uncle Benedict and her mother. She looked to be of the same height as her mother.

The following two slides had other people joining them for a roundtable feast and taking a group picture. In the last slide, DJ Switch sat in a car with her mother and Uncle Benedict standing by.

Sharing the photos, DJ Switch said:

"Met Dr Benedict Yartey a.k.a Uncle @benedictyartey and friends for Easter hangout. Happy Easter Family!!✌

See the images below:

DJ Switch's Easter photos stir reactions

The pictures shared by DJ Switch excited her followers, including Uncle Benedict.

benedictyartey said:

"It was such a great time spent together……… I’m always proud of you. Keep switching up, my daughter❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Dr.rochelletawiah said:

"It was a joy spending time with this beautifully intelligent young woman! Job well done mom and Dr . Yartey for your leadership and phenomenal school!"

smokie.de.don said:

"What a coincidence! that's what happens when you're on your switched up mode!! Happy Easter to you my GH crush! djswitchghana."

DJ Switch Rocks Black And White Shorts With Swag

Meanwhile, DJ Switch recently popped up with beautiful photos from the United States.

The photos showed the all-grown DJ Switch rocking a pair of shorts while posing with swag.

The young superstar's photos garnered many reactions from her admirers on social media.

